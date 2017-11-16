16 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Traffic Officer to Appear in Court for Business Robbery

A traffic officer is expected to appear in court on Friday in connection with business robbery allegations, police said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old officer, who works at the Hazyview traffic department in Mpumalanga, was arrested on Wednesday shortly after four armed men robbed a foreign national shop owner in Lulekani far east section, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

"Four men were travelling in a red sedan when three of them alighted - two of them armed with firearms - and stormed into a shop owned by a foreign national and robbed him of R2 000 in cash and an additional R1 500 worth of airtime," he said.

Lulekani police were informed and reacted swiftly.

"A chase ensued until the suspects abandoned their vehicle along Mica Road and fled on foot into the bushes. The driver of the vehicle, who was identified as a traffic officer, was arrested as he tried to escape," Netshiunda said.

Police are still searching for the remaining suspects, he added.

"The suspect will appear in the Lulekani Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of business robbery," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

