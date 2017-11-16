Southern Africa: Parliament Welcomes Government and SADC's Swift Reaction to Zimbabwe

Parliament has welcomed the South African government and the Southern African Development Community's (SADC) swift response to an apparent coup in Zimbabwe.

"We trust that current issues facing the people of Zimbabwe are resolved in a manner which does not undermine, but rather supports ongoing regional co-operation and economic development initiatives," Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

News24 reported earlier that Zuma, in his capacity as SADC chair, sent special envoys to Zimbabwe.

Mothapo said South Africa's links to Zimbabwe went back to the struggle for freedom, when the two countries fought side by side against colonial and racial oppression.

"Since our first non-racial, democratic elections in 1994, which ushered in a new era of Constitutional democracy for our country, we have worked closely at fostering development and co-operation between our Parliament and other parliaments in the SADC Parliamentary Forum."

News24 reported that the Zimbabwean Defence Force had placed President Robert Mugabe under military guard and seized control of the state broadcaster in an apparent coup.

In a briefing earlier on Thursday, former Zimbabwean vice president Joice Mujuru told the media she was not aware of a transitional government.

Mujuru said the only way Zimbabwe could transition was "through free, fair and credible elections".

"We are at a time where peace can only be realised through maximum constraint," she said.

Mujuru said the period allowed the country to reflect and said it was an opportunity to rebuild the country.

"What divides us as a nation is smaller than what binds us," she said.

Source: News24