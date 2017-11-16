Zimbabwe: Mugabe Must Resign Immediately - Tsvangirai

Zimbabwe's opposition party leader Morgan Tsvangirai said it was in the interest of the country's citizens if President Robert Mugabe resigned immediately.

The leader of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) was speaking at his residence in Harare on Thursday, following a press briefing earlier in the day by former vice president and presidential hopeful Joice Mujuru.

Tsvangirai said the country was "going through extraordinary circumstances" and said it was time for leaders and citizens to reflect on what had been taking place.

He said Mugabe's rule was marked by a violent and rigged election and added that the only way forward was for him to resign.

Elections call

"The destination point to the resolution of this crisis... is through credible, free and fair elections," he said.

"Over the last five years... our people have endured a lot of suffering."

Tsvangirai said the country was facing a "national crisis", adding that leaders must confront it.

"In the formation of the MDC... To me it was never personal. It was never a personal issue. I disagreed in the manner he managed elections. I disagreed in the manner he conducted government business," he said about Mugabe.

Tsvangirai said he had yet to speak to South African President Jacob Zuma or any other regional leaders about developments in the country.

It was his view that there was a need for an inclusive, transitional mechanism which must be agreed upon by all parties.

He urged all citizens over the age of 18 to vote when the elections come.

Tsvangirai also thanked the military and the liberation fighters for their role and for respecting the sanctity of human life.

Source: News24