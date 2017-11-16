Morocco, France Vow to Pursue Path Towards Peace, Prosperity (French PM)

Rabat — Morocco and France are driven by a common willingness to move forward together on the path of peace and prosperity, said, Wednesday in Rabat, French Prime minister, Édouard Philippe.

In a statement to the press after talks with Moroccan Head of government, Saad-Eddine El Othmani, the French PM praised the quality of relations between Morocco and France, based on "trust and friendship," noting that these ties "are not simply turned to the past," but also to a future of peace and prosperity.

Recalling that the first visit of French president Emmanuel Macron, outside Europe, was to Morocco, Philippe underlined that the two countries share a very strong convergence of views on topics of common interest and issues relating in particular to economic development, regional security, the fight against terrorism and higher education.

The French official, who is on a working visit to Morocco to co-chair with El Othmani the 13th Moroccan-French high level meeting, noted that the latter "will allow us to discuss together the very rich bilateral cooperation and to make it evolve significantly."