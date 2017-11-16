16 November 2017

Morocco: Moroccan-French Economic Forum Kicks Off in Skhirat

Rabat — The Moroccan-French economic forum opened, Thursday in Skhirat (Rabat outskirts), under the theme "Building bridges for growth and jobs", on the initiative of Morocco's employers' association (CGEM).

Organized in partnership with the French Business Confederation (MEDEF International), this meeting, which aims to develop new areas of economic opportunity between companies from both countries and to explore possible ways for a shared development in Africa, is co-chaired by Head of government Saad-Eddine El Othmani, and French Prime minister, Édouard Philippe.

This forum, held on the occasion of the 13th Morocco-France high level meeting, includes several workshops on the prospects of co-development in Africa, the challenges of urbanization and sustainable development in the French-Moroccan cooperation, the success of inclusive agro-industrial development, digital revolution and entrepreneurship.

