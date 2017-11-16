Liberia: EU's Double Standard - Undercutting Rule of Law in Liberia

The European Union, whose elections observation mission said that the voter roll was not reliable and declined to say whether the October 10, 2017 votes were free, fair and transparent, has opted to ignore the legal process that is addressing complaints from political parties and candidates that fraud and irregularities were widespread during the polls.

European Union Delegation to Liberia and the Embassies of EU Member States present in Liberia (France, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom) have rushed to setting deadline for the conclusion of hearings into fraud related cases while the National Elections Commission and the Supreme Court are yet to reach a legal determination that will clear doubts engulfing the credibility of the elections.

"We encourage all concerned to work constructively and in good faith to conclude the current complaints process without unnecessary delay, so that the electoral process can be completed in accordance with Constitutional timelines regarding the assumption of power by the next administration," the EU said in a statement issued Tuesday in Monrovia.

TheEuropean Election Observation Mission to Liberia said in its October 12 preliminary statement that people right to vote was denied during the poll and that the framework for voter registration was not reliable.

EU ECOM promised to report on the conduct of vote tallying. It has not said what happened at tallying center.

"Election day showed good voter participation and strong commitment from Liberians to cast their votes.

While EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) observers assessed voting as very good, they also noted that voters had to face long waiting times.

Undue aggravations in the finding their polling place, something that ultimately resulted in frustration and tension, potentially forced some to forfeit their right to vote," the EU election team said.

"Due to inconsistent training of polling personnel, late divulgation of polling procedure, and insufficient guideline for queue control, the voting procedure was very slow. Simple remedies and solutions could be put in place to ensure the fulfillment of the right to vote.

"The NEC manage to register 2,183, 629 voters in the absence of a comprehensive and reliable framework for voter registration. The registration of voters showed some gaps, resulting in cases of voters not been found on the final voter registration roll (FRR) both during the FRR exhibition period and election Day. Additionally, these gaps were also a source of confusion on election day, with voters often facing problem to find their assigned polling place. The NEC partially solved this problem by emphasizing that possession of a voter card alone was a requisite for voting."