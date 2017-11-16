Liberia: U.S. Urges UP, CDC to Focus On Runoff

The US Embassy near Monrovia is urging ruling Unity Party (UP) and opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to focus on the pending runoff which has been stalled by allegations of fraud and irregularities.

"The U.S. Embassy urges the top two finishers, who collectively received the support of two-thirds of Liberian voters, to focus on constructively engaging each other and voters as they prepare to compete in the runoff," a statement issued Wednesday, 15 November says.

The Embassy has expressed confidence in the integrity of the October 10 elections, saying, that no accredited Liberian, regional, or international observation group suggested that the cumulative anomalies observed reflect systemic issues sufficient to undermine the fundamental integrity of the electoral process.

"Where issues were identified in the first round of voting, we urge the National Elections Commission (NEC) to undertake corrective actions before, during, and after the runoff election," the US Embassy says.

The US expresses appreciation that parties are availing themselves of the legal right to dispute resolution, but notes that with rights come with responsibilities.

The US adds that disputes and litigation should be initiated and conducted in good faith by the claimants, the NEC, and if needed, the Supreme Court, in an expeditious manner to permit the timely conclusion of Liberia's electoral process and a peaceful transition.

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia says it was inspired by 1.5 million Liberians who expressed their commitment to and faith in democracy by voting in the October 10 elections. It underscores the importance of a peaceful transfer of power to a new democratically-elected president in January, as reflected in Liberia's Constitution.

It calls on Liberia's political leaders to take their cue from the citizens who waited patiently to vote and did so with respect for their fellow citizens, regardless of political views.

The US warns that efforts by any actors to impede the expressed will of Liberia's people for personal ambition could risk goodwill and future investments in Liberia by international partners.

It says the Liberian people and the international community have worked too hard and invested too much to watch Liberia's progress stall. "The United States remains committed to Liberia's future and encourages Liberians to conclude the presidential electoral process as soon as possible to allow Liberia's democratic and economic progress to continue," it concludes.