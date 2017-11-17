16 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Must Step Down Immediately - Tsvangirai

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Morgan Tsvangirai and Robert Mugabe (file photo).
By Staff Reporter

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai says President Robert Mugabe must step down immediately to pave way for a transitional mechanism to take Zimbabwe to a new dispensation.

He was speaking during a press conference held in Harare Thursday, a day after he returned from South Africa where he was being treated for cancer.

Tsvangirai condemned President Mugabe for refusing to relinquish power after having presided over violent and rigged elections for almost four decades saying regional bodies have tolerated him for too long.

He emphasized the need for a negotiated transitional mechanism in which all the stakeholders would be involved in solving the Zimbabwe crisis.

"In the interest of the people, Mugabe must resign and step down immediately in line with national expectations and sentiments, taking full regard of his legacy and contribution to Zimbabwe pre and post-independence.

"Noting that the end game, the destination point to the resolution of the crisis in Zimbabwe a total return to legitimacy and fully civilian rule through a credible, free and fair election under a truly independent and international supervision.

More on This

"There will be a negotiated all inclusive transitional mechanism process and all national stakeholders should be involved in that process," said Tsvangirai.

His remarks come days after the army took over control of the country on Tuesday morning and put Mugabe under house arrest.

In his message, Tsvangirai urged parties involved in the crisis to agree to a total return to full democracy, credible, free and fair elections.

"Reforms should be implemented before any elections are held. There should be an agreed post- election framework to guaranteed stability, peace and national prosperity but SADC, AU and all international bodies should be underwriters and guarantors to the road map to the free and free election.

"We need free and fair elections in order to return to civilian rule. Zimbabweans can solve their own problems with the solidarity of the international community."

He then applauded war veterans and the army for the work done in their respective responsibilities.

"We acknowledge the work done by war veterans for liberating the country and the army for respecting the citizens' fundamental rights at this moment."

More on This

Mugabe's Exit Plan Being Worked Out - Report

The exit plan of Zimbabwe's embattled President Robert Mugabe is currently being worked out. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.