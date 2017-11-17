Nigeria: Jonathan Urges Nigerians to Defend Democracy

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi and other Governors who emerged on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday stormed Onitsha for the grand finale of the campaign rally of the party's candidate, Mr Oseloke Obaze for the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan at the rally called on Nigerians to defend democracy, even as Chairman of PDP Governor's Forum, Mr Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State enjoined the people of Anambra to vote for the candidate of the PDP.

According to Jonathan, "we must all collectively, defend democracy; elections should be free and fair; do what you can to make democracy succeed."

He urged the people of Anambra State to vote for Obaze because, he will bring development to the state, adding, "Obaze is enterprising, he has a lot to offer the people and he will ensure good governance."

The former President used the occasion to thank Nigerians, especially, the people of South East for their support to him and the PDP, stating. "Anambra State remains a PDP State, founding fathers of the party are from Anambra State.

Governor Ayo Fayose accompanied by his Gombe State counterpart, Alhaji Ibrahim Dakwanbo had met Governor Okowa at the Asaba International Airport from where they moved to Onitsha for the rally which was described by pundits as mother of all rallies and clear indications that PDP will clinch the guber seat.

Governor Fayose at the occasion, urged the people of Anambra State to vote for Obaze as there is no other political party that has track record of project delivery than the PDP, stating that the election of Obaze will boost the socio-economic life of the people of Anambra State.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike called on the people of Anambra State to watch out for those who may want to rig in the elections, noting that other political parties were aware that they could not win without rigging but, such could be checked by the people for their choice to emerge.

While former Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State took a swipe at Governor Willie Obianor who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance(APGA) Party for mismanaging the funds of the state, he called on the people of Anambra State to vote for Obaze because, he will develop the infrastructure of the state.

"Of all the money that Wilie Obiano received, he did not construct a kilometre of road in Onitsha within four years of his being in office," he stated.

Obaze in his speech assured the people of Anambra State of good governance, asserting, "we are here to serve the people of Anambra State, we will work for our people, we need to use our resources to serve the people."

Some of those who spoke at the occasion also, include the Chairman, South-East Governors' Forum, Dave Umahi, Chairman of the PDP in the state, Prof. A.B.C. Nwosu, among others.

The event was attended by a mammoth crowd of members of the PDP and supporters of Obaze's governorship ambition.