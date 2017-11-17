16 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senate to Begin Debate On 2018 Budget Bill On November 22, Says Saraki

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, says the debate on the 2018 appropriation bill will commence on Wednesday, November 22.

Saraki, who made the announcement during plenary on Thursday in Abuja, said the debate would last for two legislative days.

He said the debate would be between Wednesday and Thursday and urged his colleagues to indicate interest in when they would want to make their contributions.

The president of the Senate said copies of the budget would be made available to the lawmakers before the commencement of the debate.

"The clerk of the Senate will make copies of the budget available to you. A register has been opened for you to put your names," he said.

Similarly, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi, said the session would involve starting the debate for the second reading of the bill.

He noted that the laying of the budget by President Muhammadu Buhari on Nov. 7 was the first reading of the bill.

"It is important we take up the debate of the basic principles of the bill and refer it to the appropriate committee," he said.

Nigeria

Economist Urges Govt to Reduce Interest Rates to 12%

An Economist, Dr Bongo Adi, has advised the Federal Government to reduce interest rates from 14 per cent to 12 per cent,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.