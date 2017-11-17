Nigeria: Davido Signs New Artist to DMW

DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name, Davido, has added a new member to his imprint.

The announcement was made by Davido on his social media handles.

On Twitter he said "I'm over excited about this !!! Everybody please welcome @peruzzi_vibes to DMW!!! I can't wait to show you to the world. ! Cc @dmw_hq !"

"WELCOME TO THE FAMILY @peruzzi_vibes," he said on Instagram.

The new signee will join the likes of "Che Che" crooner, Mayorkun, rapper, Dremo and Yonda.

Excited about the new deal, Peruzzi took to his Instagram page to make the announcement and show some appreciation.

"God Bless You @davidoofficial@kingpatrickgb@kolotainment WE MOVE!!!" he said.

Davido recently won big at the just concluded 2017 MTV EMAs where he edged out his biggest Nigerian contender, Wizkid and Nasty C of South Africa to take home the "Best African Act" award.