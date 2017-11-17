Nigerians Lambast Ghanaian Artist Shatta Wale for Criticising Wizkid

Nigerians on Twitter have attacked self-acclaimed king of Ghanaian dancehall music, Shatta Wale, for criticising Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid.

In a recent interview with Kasapa FM, Shatta Wale expressed his displeasure over how Ghanaians, especially celebrities, put Wikzid on a pedestal.

According to him, there is nothing exceptional about the afrobeats singer. He said Wizkid should be starstruck when he sees him (Shatta Wale).

"I will not see Wizkid and be stunned, I rather want him to see me and be amazed because I don't see anything extraordinary about him, even though he claims to the best African artiste", he said.

The multiple award singer is rated as one of Ghana's most consistent artistes with an impressive discography to his credit.

He won the highly coveted "African Artiste of the Year" at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and in 2016 won "African Male Artiste of the Year".

Just recently, Wizkid claimed the top spot at the just concluded 2017 AFRIMA where he pitched three of the most prestigious awards: "Artiste of the Year", "Song of the Year" and "Best West African Artiste".

Nigerians on twitter are however not pleased with Shatta Wale and have decided to troll him for his recent comments.

Some Ghanaians also came out to defend their own. However, a few in a somewhat unusual manner supported Wizkid.

Read the diverse reactions below:

@shattawalegh trending cos he dissed @wizkidayo? Wizkid has got #Powers pic.twitter.com/nEc3So4YfY

- Jaguda_Pikin (@Djruffee) November 16, 2017

Shatta wale trying to start a beef with Wizkid yesterday & Dammy krane taking side.. That's not the issue I'm talking about.

The issue is Dammy you are gradually becoming like Eedris & co who just go about attacking others, go to the studio, do Good songs, FIX UP YOUR CAREER.

- Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) November 16, 2017

Apparently, this settles the Shatta Wale and Wizkid beef 🌚 pic.twitter.com/rOJveTZSsM

- Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) November 16, 2017

If only Shatta wale knows the meaning of his name in Yoruba.

Don't say anything. Just RT when you get it. pic.twitter.com/vkXq29RD5h

- Based on Logistics (@Iam_Abdulaxis) November 15, 2017

This is what Nigerians didn't know about shatta wale, the guy has a nation within GH. Ur overpopulation can't save u pic.twitter.com/iA5TKaIhl2

- Ghana24/7🇬🇭 (@Ghana602) November 16, 2017

Mr Eazi provoked Nigerians in the past, now Shatta Wale wants to do the same by beefing.

Shattap Wale!!!😤, Wizkid has even told you Ghanaians before... "Noise from the other Side"

- I do the do (@hotmindset) November 16, 2017

Who is this Shatta Wale everyone is talking about? 🤔

RETWEET if you have never heard his song & will never listen to it even in your dreams.

- 9jaWitches 🧙‍♀️🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) November 16, 2017

Shatta Wale trending on twitter Naija for actually doing nothing. Says a lot about the country. Unemployment keeps these people on twitter 24/7

- @cornel (@cornelmarfo1) November 15, 2017

Who is the bigger Artiste?

RT for Small Doctor, Like for Shatta Wale pic.twitter.com/zhYDs87ZKR

- FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) November 16, 2017

Someone I've never heard of coming at Wizkid?

RT if you've never heard any Shatta Wale Song in your Life

- FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) November 16, 2017

Who has more bangs in the music industry ATM?

RT for Speed Darlington 🇳🇬

LIKE for Shatta Wale 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/pjMeIy848q

- 9jaWitches 🧙‍♀️🇳🇬 (@badgalmaddie_) November 16, 2017

Wizkid is just lucky to come from Nigeria 🇳🇬

That's the only place he can be a super star ... .

A man with 1 eye will definitely be a king in the mix of Blind people

Don't try Shatta Wale @shattawalegh

- KIMLY KESSEH🇬🇭 (@KimlyKesseh) November 15, 2017

Hey my fellow nija pipo pls if u nodey fit understnd showbiz den ebi ur wahala oo. U fit diz shatta wale but not our presido den the innocent Ghana pipo. Sia Yu seff u get president ? Ur presido wey dey govern u on Skype wid the help of power bank seff u never go talk about it.

- Phez Tival (@messiamf) November 15, 2017

Good Morning @shattawalegh

Today is another day and I still stand by u ... .

WIZKID IS NOT A SUPER STAR ooooooo tom !

He is can be a super star in his wallet 😏

Shatta Wale is taking over African watch out ... .

- KIMLY KESSEH🇬🇭 (@KimlyKesseh) November 16, 2017

Distance between Wizkid and Shatta wale. pic.twitter.com/x4SvQd92cm

- Based on Logistics (@Iam_Abdulaxis) November 16, 2017

That's how Wizkid and Davido fans forgot about their beef and joined hands to troll Shatta Wale.

Are Nigerians not wonderful?

- Tega🔥 (@ehte_) November 15, 2017

How can you say Shatta wale's lips are bigger than his career 😂 😨 pic.twitter.com/g2nwujUcps

- Based on Logistics (@Iam_Abdulaxis) November 15, 2017

My coin collection or Shatta Wale?

RT for my coin collection

Like for this Ghana man pic.twitter.com/lMe9VSL6wG

- OPE OF IKORODU 🇳🇬 (@starBROPE) November 15, 2017

Wizkid's 'Sounds from the other side' is bigger than Shatta Wale's career..The only thing on Shatta that's bigger than Wizkid is his lips..Tell him to sit down!

- Kwadwo Sheldon (@amoaphoGh) November 15, 2017

Shatta Wale hit 3 million YouTube views and he started shouting "African Dancehall King, African Dancehall King."

Meanwhile Bum Bum by Timaya has over 48 million views on YouTube, and he didn't say a damn thing.

There's levels to this. 😂😂😂

- Isima (@IsimaOdeh) November 15, 2017

Wizkid casually walks into Drake's crib for them to create bangers..shatta wale is here struggling to get a feature from Patapaa..There are levels to this... I'm Ghanaian and I don't support nkwasiasem... Shatta Wale is not fit to lace Wizkid boots. ..Argue with your China phone!

- Kwadwo Sheldon (@amoaphoGh) November 15, 2017

@dammy_krane should have known better. Shatta Wale can't save you now 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jTK7AzcRMh

- Barney Stinson Jnr. (@KingOpe_Nelson) November 15, 2017

Who is more relevant... ?

RT for Dodo

LIKE for Shatta Wale pic.twitter.com/DiSE75lsYG

- #Vheektor (@vheektor16) November 15, 2017