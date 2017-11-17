16 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Zari Bails Out of Nairobi Entrepreneurship Forum, Organizers Cancel

By Mwende Kasujja

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has cancelled plans to travel to Kenya for the Friday entrepreneurship forum alongside KTN's Betty Kyallo.

Zari made the announcement on Wednesday via her Instagram page, explainng that the decision was arrived at due to "unforeseen circumstances on the side of the organizers of the event."

I know so many were excited and looking forward to this weekend and so was I, but due to unforeseen circumstances on the side of the organizers of the event I will not be coming to the Founders Enterprenuership Forum taking place on Nov.17th. I will keep you informed of any changes or developments.

The organizers on Thursday put out a statement saying the political climate in the country had posed a danger to their international speakers for the event.

They said that in consultation with Zari's management, "it was determined that the political developments in Nairobi and the effects of the activity which will be happening at the airport, Mombasa road and town that same day have proved possible to pose a risk to our international speakers."

Nasa's Raila Odinga is set to arrive back into the country on Friday and is expected to be welcomed at JKIA by his supporters.

Police on Wednesday stated that Nasa supporters will not be allowed to access the airport which is a protected area for the safety of operators, travelers and other airport users.

