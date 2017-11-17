Kenyan Man Snatches Woman He's Never Met From American Husband

Photo: Nairobi News

FROM LEFT: Keith, Kevin and Sarah.

A 26 year-old Kisii man became the subject of conversation in the popular TV show Dr Phil after being caught in a hilarious love triangle with an American couple.

Kevin from Kisii appeared live on the show where he was begged by the man to not snatch his wife.

The American couple, Sarah and Keith, fell out after the woman fell in love with the younger Kevin following a series of sex chatting sessions. The two have never met in person.

On the TV show, Kevin, 26 insisted that he loves Sarah, 44 and would like to marry her.

Sarah says she plans to move to Kenya in February and get married to her Kisii lover.

SEX CHATTING

Her husband Keith narrated to Dr Phil how his wife started changing after she was prayed for by a Nigerian pastor. Soon after, she begun sex chatting African men, telling her husband he could never match the sex energy of an African man.

"I was devastated. She lost interest in being intimate with me. When I asked her what Kevin has that I don't she was 'oh you don't wanna compare, there is no way you can compare even when you did on Viagra," Keith narrated.

Sarah amd Keith have been married for 18 years and have four children.

Sarah explained how after she started looking for love online she started finding her husband Keith unattractive.

Her first online relationship was with a Ghanian man, then came Kevin.

"When I met Kevin, I really was taken with his gentleness. Kevin is a really happy person, and he is a beautiful African man. When he texts me, he smothers me in love and he calls me 'baby,' 'queen,' which makes me feel special," she said.

Sarah's parents, Brenda and Jim, and her sister Jennifer said they were afraid their kin was being scammed and during the show they asked her to reconsider.

During the show, Dr Phil called Kevin live and asked him if he was aware of Sarah's marital status.

Kevin replied to the affirmative and said all that matters was that they are in love.

Keith was then asked to talk to his wife's lover.

"I don't know what Bible you guys are reading, but the one I read says that it's one man, one woman. You don't covet your neighbor's wife. I hope you don't think that I will give up willingly. This woman was a gift from God to me, and I will fight until the very end to save her. A man doesn't steal another man's wife."

When Sarah was asked if she has anything to say to Kevin, she said; "I love you baby," to the amusement of the show's audience.

On the show, Kevin - who runs an orphanage - said he finds Sarah attractive though they have never met and could not wait to see her in February.