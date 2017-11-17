Kenya: Pinky Ghelani Caught in Major Fashion Faux Pas

Former radio host Pinky Ghelani was caught in the ultimate fashion faux pas when she showed up for a UN event with sweaty armpits.

Ms Ghelani had on Thursday attended the launch of the UN refugee agency's campaign - Luquluqu, a home-grown solution to Africa's refugee crisis.

She was photographed alongside new Luquluqu ambassador Mercy Masika and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Kenya spokesperson Yvonne.

But Ms Ghelani's, who is also a Luquluqu ambassador, posed with one arm on her waist revealing the sweat under her left armpit.

At the event, the refugee agency asked Kenyans to chip in and help cover the Sh150 million deficit required to run the Dadaab Refugee Camp.

Ms Ndege said funds from donor countries have dwindled.