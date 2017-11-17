Photo: Joseph Kiggundu/Daily Monitor

One of the sand mining sites operated by Porch Group at Bukolwa village, Nkumba Parish in Katabi Town Council, Entebbe Municipality.

Residents of Nkumba, Bwaise in Katabi Town council were left in shock after one of their colleagues, Jessie Kiddi, a Nigerian national and manager of Porch mining company fell and drowned into a mining trench.

Eyewitness told this reporter that Kiddi fell in the trench as he was running away from National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) security officials led by Officer in Charge of Environment at Entebbe Main Police station, Sgt James Odong, who had gone to stop the sand mining in the area.

Mr Issa Asiimwe, an employee with Porch mining company said they were chatting when they saw NEMA officers prompting Kiddi and his Nigerian friend Mr Ashim Izukwo to take off in the direction they used to mine sand.

"When they realized that the officers were running after them with guns and handcuffs, they headed for the area with deep trenches. Ashim was able to make it out but unfortunately, Kiddi drowned," he said.

He said Kiddi who had spent two years in the country mining at the same site had recently told them to cease operations at the site after receiving a notice from NEMA.

"I nearly survived falling into the water but Sgt Odongo and his officers should have acted better than showing up with guns and handcuffs which frightened us and we ran leading to the death of our good boss," he said.

Mr John Mulumba, the area Chairman called for the arrest of Sgt Odong whom he said knew the deceased and therefore should not have tried run after Kiddi and his colleagues.

Recently, the Entebbe Municipality Deputy town clerk, Mr Dan Fred Lutaaya requested NEMA to stop sand mining activities in the area citing destruction of the wetland to which NEMA complied and issued a letter to Porch mining company to stop sand mining. The mining company complied after receiving the letter.

Kiddi's body was retrieved by the police marine unit on Wednesday on orders of the Officer in charge of Mpala Police Station, Mr Joseph Sekitoleeko and taken to Mulago hospital for postmortem.

In a related development, a yet to be identified woman's body was on Wednesday found floating on water at Missed Call Beach in Katabi Town Council.

Marine Police was able to retrieve the body of the woman believed to be in her early 20s and took it to Mulago for a postmortem.