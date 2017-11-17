16 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Besigye Charged With Assault of Police Officers, Malicious Damage

Photo: Alfred Tumushabe/Daily Monitor
Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye and his co-accused at Mbarara Chief Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
By Alfred Tumshabe

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has been charged with assault, malicious damage and inciting violence.

Dr Besigye, his Kato Fred, his aide Ronald Muhinda and FDC secretary for mobilization Ingrid Turinawe on Thursday appeared in Mbarara Chief Magistrates's Court where they were charged with assault of four police officers, causing malicious damage to five police vehicles and inciting violence on November 14, 2017.

However, they denied all the charges and asked Grade I magistrate Ms Sanyu Mukasa to release them on bail.

Dr Besigye presented Mr Issa Makumbi, the DP vice president for western region as his surety.

They were released on a noncash bail of Shs5 million each and ordered to return to court on January 16, 2018.

However, Dr Besigye and Ms Turinawe were rearrested just after leaving the courtroom and driven in a police vehicle through Mbarara town to unknown location.

They have been in police custody since Tuesday this week when they were arrested.

Earlier on, Dr Besigye's co-accused Mr Amuriat and Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa were released on bail by the same court.

They were arrested on Tuesday at about 2pm as they left Grand Holiday Hotel to Kakyeka stadium in Mbarara District to canvass for votes for the FDC presidential candidate Mr Patrick Amuriat.

Dr Besigye's supporters started pelting stones at the police officers who fired live bullets, tear gas and sprayed water into shops where suspected protestors were hiding.

Some traders were seen closing their businesses as police and Besigye supporters continued to exchange stones and bullets.

