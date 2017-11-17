Uganda: UNEB Cancels S.4 German Paper, Moves It to Tuesday

Kampala — The German paper which the senior four candidates were supposed to sit for this afternoon was found with inconsistencies and cancelled.

Mr Ahmed Kijambo, the Dean of Studies in Kibuli Secondary School said after finding differing sections in the paper, the school filed a complaint through their chief invigilator and the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) communicated to them announcing that the paper had been rescheduled.

"For us, we found that the paper had one section for Ordinary level and the other for A'level but we advised our students to continue doing the paper. At the end of the paper we filed a complaint through the invigilator to UNEB. They later replied to us saying they had received the complaint and that they had pushed rescheduled the paper," Mr Kijambo said.

Mr Kijambo, however, said his students were left in panic as they didn't know what to do.

"Our students were scared but we advised them to be calm as we found solution to the problem," he said.

The incident continues to expose the loopholes in the examinations board after the papers kicked off with massive leakages through different social media platforms.

In a statement on Thursday last week, Mr Hamis Kaheru, the UNEB spokesman noted that: "UNEB received reports of alleged leak of ongoing Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination. The reports indicate that a few papers may have been seen by some candidates before the official time for opening question paper envelopes at sitting centres."

It adds: "The Board takes these reports seriously and is working with security agencies to establish the authenticity of the alleged examination papers that reportedly circulated on social media and the source of those papers."

Attempts to get a comment from the UNEB officials were futile as our repeated phone calls went unanswered. However, we had received reports that the UNEB officials were planning to have the exam reseated on Tuesday.

According an education expert from Kyambogo University, Ms Aida Birabwa, in an ideal situation, when such emergencies occur, UNEB is supposed to have a back plan where they only communicate what next.

"In an event that a paper has been called off or something fishy about malpractice has been detected, UNEB is supposed to have a standby paper which they have to administer immediately. I am sure this is going to be done in this case," she said.