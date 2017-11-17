Uganda: 45 Fake Land Titles Recovered Weekly in Wakiso, Say Officials

Wakiso — A total of 45 fake land titles are confiscated weekly in Wakiso District as fraudsters continue to fleece unsuspecting residents of their hard-earned money, Daily Monitor has established.

Some fraudsters have so far been arrested after police found them with forged stamps of Centenary Bank and Wakiso District land office. They were operating around the district headquarters and with the full knowledge of some councillors.

Mr Johnson Mukaaga, the head of the Ministry of Lands Zonal offices at the district, said the rate at which fake land titles are circulating is alarming.

"The computerised system has enhanced the capture of fake title certificates. All new land titles have bar codes consonant within our systems. If the computer fails to read the bar code on your title, you are holding a fake land title," Mr Mukaaga told Daily Monitor in an interview on Wednesday

He added that his office has also contracted a signature expert to detect forged signatures of land title registrars. He however also asked the public to avoid using brokers and follow the right procedure.

Mr Mukaaga advised those with land titles to take it to the district for verification.

In the last financial year, the district collected Shs326m from land related transactions including stamp duty, premium, registration fees, survey charges, search fees and physical plan fees. But only Shs6m has been collected in the first quarter of this fiscal year out of Shs360m which was projected, reflecting a shortfall of almost Shs15m.

Mr Luke Lukoda, the district chief Administrative officer said, police have informed him about the fraud and his office is computing the amount of money so far lost. "It is a serious concern and we pray that police investigates this matter to its logical conclusion," he said.

Mr Hood Nsereko Golooba, a councillor for Buusi Sub-county, who is accused of owning a kiosk that serves a base for fraudsters instead accused his political enemies of wanting to tarnish his name.

"Actually, during the raid police detained two of my daughters, but were released and exonerated. What happened is that the people who are being accused only kept their bags within my office. That talk of stamps is a hoax. Police found, the said fake stamps in the toilet of Centenary Bank branch. No one can forge a bank stamp, for what purpose really?" Mr Golooba explained.

Wakiso District Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Officer, Mr Ephraim Mutatiina confirmed that they had recorded a statement from the Wakiso Centenary Bank manager and the bank's forged stamp was recovered.

The managing director of Centenary Bank, Mr Fabian Kasi, expressed ignorance about the happenings. brief telephone interview.