17 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZNLWVA Briefing Tomorrow

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association is calling on its members, war collaborators, detainees of the liberation struggle and everyone to attend a briefing on political developments in the country at the Zimbabwe Grounds tomorrow.

In a statement yesterday, the ZNLWVA secretary-general Cde Douglas Mahiya said: "The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Cde Chris Mutsvangwa and his executive is inviting all living war veterans (ZANLA and ZIPRA) and their spouses, the war collaborators (Mujibhas and Chimbwidos), detainees of the liberation struggle, widows of war veterans, the citizens of Zimbabwe regardless of political affiliation, the youths regardless of political allegiance and everyone who participated or shares the values and ethics of Zimbabwe's Liberation Struggle to attend an updating briefing on the latest political developments in Zimbabwe."

He said the ZNLWVA was not an affiliate of any political party. "No political party regalia is allowed at this crucial meeting. The venue will at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield on the 18th of November 2017 starting from 8am," he said.

