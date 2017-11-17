16 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Lubango - Forum On Quality of Higher Education Kicks Off Thursday

Lubango — The profile of teachers, their academic competences and the creation of the Teachers Order are some of the topics to be analysed at the Fourth Forum on the Quality of Higher Education in Angola, which kicked off on Thursday in Lubango City, capital of the southern Huila Province.

According to a note from the organisers, the event will last two days and happen under the motto "Training, Innovation and Employment as development factors".

The event is being promoted by the Association of Private Higher Education Institutions.

During the event, the participants will also discuss the best methods to guarantee an education of quality in Angola.

