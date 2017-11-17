Mozambique: Executive Jet Is Not for Nyusi

Maputo — The Mozambican government has categorically denied a story carried by the anti-government weekly “Canal de Mocambique”, that it has a acquired an executive jet for President Filipe Nyusi.

The aircraft in question is a 15 seater Bombardier Challenger, acquired for about 9.2 million US dollars. It was purchased by the government's Transport Development Fund (FTC), not for President Nyusi, but for MEX, which is a subsidiary of Mozambique Airlines (LAM).

The executive director of the FTC, Simao Mataruca, explained last week that the Bombardier had been acquired for the executive segment of MEX, but that did not stop “Canal de Mocambique” from running the false claim that it is a jet for the President on this week's front page.

Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita confirmed the purchase of the aircraft on Wednesday, but told reporters that it was not for the President.

“The aircraft is for LAM, for MEX, with a civilian registration number”, he said. “It is specifically for use in executive flights, which is a segment of the market that is proving very attractive”.

Mesquita added that the plane might very well be used by Nyusi, but on a commercial basis. “The President's office could be an attractive client for this segment of MEX's business”, he said.

“If the President's office want to use this aircraft, on domestic flights, for the President of the Republic, or even on intercontinental flights, within the agreements that may be established, it will be able to do so”, said the Minister.

Mesquita said the plane had been purchased to boost the LAM/MEX fleet, to meet a growing demand, and so that the company can position itself in an increasingly competitive market, in what is now liberalised air space.

He added that LAM is acquiring two more aircraft (Bombardier Q400) in order to strengthen its fleet.

“These Bombardiers have not been purchased”, said Mesquita. “They're coming here under a leasing regime. This is all part of the effort to make LAM profitable, and to give the company more safe and operational capacity, so that it can fit into an ever more competitive market”.

He added that, even with an extra two planes, LAM still has a deficit of aircraft to cover all its routes satisfactorily.