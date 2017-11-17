Mozambique: Mayor of Inhambane Acquitted

Maputo — The Inhambane Provincial Court in southern Mozambique on Wednesday acquitted the Mayor of Inhambane City, Benedito Guimino, and five co-defendants of corruption charges.

Guimino was charged with maladministration and abuse of power. According to Tacia Simoes, director of the Inhambane branch of the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC), speaking to reporters before the trial, Guimino and other municipal officials were accused of favouritism in awarding building contracts worth 6.3 million meticais (about 103,000 US dollars). Of this sum, 3.5 million meticais were used to buy a mechanical shovel, and the rest to build classrooms.

According to a report in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”, the court found that Guimino did indeed have a discussion with one of the companies bidding to build a block of three classrooms.

But the court found no criminal intent, and accepted that Guimino was just trying to persuade the company to reduce the price it was asking.

Judge Agostinho Cumbana noted that none of the companies who put in bids met all the necessary requirements. One did not provide all the documentation required in the time stipulated in the tender, while another had a record of poor work, delays in delivering completed buildings and even abandoning jobs.

The municipality only had 1.6 million meticais available to build the classrooms, but eventually accepted the bid from a company that was asking for 3.2 million meticais.

Guimino told the court he had to intervene in defence of the interests of the municipality, because the company charging the lowest amount was precisely the company that had done unacceptably poor work in the past.

The charges against Guimino resulted from an anonymous phone call in 2013. The trial was postponed repeatedly.

Guimino's lawter, Graca Abdula, said she was pleased with the verdict because no evidence had been found to justify the charges against her client.