Mozambique: Deputy Minister Calls for Tourism Based On Biodiversity

Maputo — Mozambique's Deputy Minister of Land, Environment and Rural Development, Celmira da Silva, argued on Thursday that tourism based on biodiversity can play a significant role in the economic sustainability of the country's conservation areas.

Speaking in the southern town of Boane, at the opening of a national meeting of the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC), the body that manages the country's national parks and reserves, Silva noted that currently the conservation areas only have 1,500 beds for tourists.

The challenge ANAC has to meet is to increase this number fivefold by 2024, the year in which the ANAC Strategic Plan is due to end.

“Tourism based on biodiversity is a goal that must be followed tirelessly”, said Silva, “since it will make it possible to launch the conservation areas on a path to economic sustainability”.

This type of tourism, she added, can also provide a wide variety of employment, and can be used as an educational vehicle, showing the negative impact on habitats that can be caused by unsustainable human activities.

Silva said that in southern Africa tourism based on nature is already competing on an equal footing with other economic activities, and could produce revenues equal to those from agriculture, livestock and fisheries combined.

Furthermore, observation of iconic marine species such as whales is already proving a major source of tourist attraction across the globe. Here Mozambique enjoys a competitive advantage since it possesses three marine conservation areas, the Qurimbas National Park, in the far north, the Bazaruto Archipelago, in the southern province of Inhambane, and the Ponta do Ouro Partial Marine Reserve, on the border with the South African province of Kwazulu-Natal.

Silva praised the progress made in conserving biodiversity, with the recent restocking of conservation areas including the Zinave National Park and the Maputo Special Reserve, with 3,308 animals of various species, some from elsewhere in Mozambique, and some from neighbouring countries.

She praised the Gorongosa National Park and the Marromeu National Reserve, which had provided 1,000 waterbuck and 800 buffaloes respectively. “This is encouraging”, said Silva. “It shows how far we are moving away from the harsh realities of the recent past, and are building national self-sufficiency in wild life stocks”.

She praised ANAC for growing in strength, with its revenues rising at seven per cent a year, but she warned all its staff not to fall into the nets of corruption.

“Do not become involved in illicit activities”, she urged. “Distance yourselves from corruption, because it is responsible for failure. ANAC staff members must be disciplined and must set an example, particularly with regard to the use of fauna and flora and the management of the environment in which they live”.