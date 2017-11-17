Mozambique: Tete Officials Urged to Refrain From Corruption

Maputo — The Permanent Secretary of the Tete Provincial Government, in western Mozambique, Lina Portugal, on Wednesday urged all public officials to refrain from any act of corruption, since corruption is holding back the development of Mozambique in general, and of Tete in particular.

“We are asking all our public servants to keep their distance from acts of corruption when they are carrying out duties in our province”, said Portugal, at the opening of a seminar in Tete city on Ethics and Good Governance.

She declared that training public officials in anti-corruption seeks to ensure that they can rise to the challenge launched by President Filipe Nyusi who has called for “zero tolerance” in the fight against corruption.

She noted that it is citizens who employ officials and not the other way round. Nyusi has repeatedly declared that “the people are my boss”, and this is the attitude that should prevail throughout the state apparatus.

“The citizen, as the boss, cannot kneel before an official, a public servant, in order to secure his services”, said Portugal. “Public assets belong to the people, who should be properly served, without any corruption”.

State officials do not exist in order to create barriers for citizens, she stressed. On the contrary, their job is to serve citizens so that they can undertake activities to raise their living standards.

She urged officials attending the seminar to make maximum use of the knowledge transmitted by the lecturers, and to understand the importance of ethics in their activities. “We must be ruled by ethics instead of by corruption”, she insisted.

Cassiano Duarte, a member of the Central Public Ethics Commission, told the seminar that a fundamental condition for fighting against corruption is the commitment to ethics that should characterise all officials.

“We cannot talk about corruption without also talking about ethics”, he said. “First of all, we must be committed to ethics”.