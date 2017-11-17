Uganda: BOU, Sudan Central Bank Agree to Cooperate

Bank of Uganda (BOU) and the Central Bank of Sudan have agreed to expand trade and investment between Kampala and Khartoum.

This was during a meeting between BOU Deputy Governor, Dr Louis Kasekende, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan Hazim Abdelgadir this week at BOU offices in Kampala.

Abdelgair was in Uganda as part of President Omar Al Bashir's delegation to the country.

Kasekende and Abdelgair agreed to push for a formal arrangement through a memorandum of understanding to guide the two central banks in the various areas of cooperation such as payments systems and correspondent banking, capacity building, and other avenues of facilitation of trade and investment between the two countries.

Kasekende said: "We can exploit existing opportunities under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) regional initiative for purposes of trade facilitation such as the Comesa Regional Payment and Settlement System (REPSS) as well as leverage the financial institutions operating in both countries to foster economic relations".

Abdelgadir said Sudan was ready to share its experience in Islamic finance and banking in light of the recent legislation in Uganda that paved way for that model of banking in Uganda.

Sudan is one of the countries that consume much of Ugandan coffee and close cooperation, which can boost that trade, is a welcome venture. BOU said the two Central banks were committed to strengthening bilateral relations.