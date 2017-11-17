Uganda: Bwanika Wants Age Limit Signatures Collected Via SMS

Photo: The Observer

Former presidential candidate Dr Abed Bwanika has written to telecommunications companies MTN and Airtel asking for help to collect signatures of Ugandans who support the idea of a national referendum to decide the issue of lifting presidential age limits.

In a letter dated November 15, 2017, Bwanika, through his lawyers, first wrote to the Electoral Commission saying that the exercise of collecting signatures had been slowed down by "police brutality and other lawless vigilantes who have been confiscating signed materials."

"This abuse has been replicated in many parts of the country," a letter to the EC reads in part.

"Our client is asking MTN and Airtel to collect these signatures through SMS by which persons will send particulars of their national identification number and district of origin to codes given by MTN and Airtel."

Through Rwakafuzi and Company advocates, on November 16, Bwanika wrote to Airtel saying: "Our client informed the Electoral Commission that he intends to petition for a referendum for the amendment of Articles 102(b) and 105(2) of the Constitution. The commission allowed our client to collect those signatures... we intend to collect those signatures under the Electronic Signatures Act via SMS to a code generated by you, the service provider, with a license to collect such signatures."

The same letter was sent to MTN Uganda. Bwanika wants the issue of removal of age limits from the constitution to be put to a referendum for Ugandans to decide.

However, some people have argued that given the history of elections in Uganda, such a referendum may not reflect the will of the people.

President Museveni will be 76 in 2021 and, therefore, not eligible to stand for president under the current constitutional provisions. The push to change the constitution has been seen as mainly to accommodate him.

The deputy spokesman at EC, Paul Bukenya, was unable to comment, saying yesterday that his boss, Jotham Taremwa, would be better placed to respond on the matter. By press time, Taremwa's known phones were not being answered.