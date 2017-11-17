Uganda: Govt Sued Over Army Arrests

In light of the military's repeated arrests of civilians, two human rights lawyers have petitioned court, challenging the practice as inconsistent with the current constitutional order.

The lawyers have also challenged the tendency of both the army and police of parading suspects before journalists even before they are charged in court.

Jeremiah Keeya Mwanje and Lawrence Alinaitwe say in the preamble of their 10-page petition filed in the Constitutional Court on Wednesday that they are aggrieved by the continuous violation of constitutional provisions by Uganda's military and police forces.

"That since the coming into force of the Uganda People's Defence Forces Act 2005, the armed forces have been deployed within Uganda in instances not warranted under the constitution," they say.

The petition has been filed at a time military intelligence is taking a prominent role in what is usually considered to be police work, reportedly investigating even suspected homicide cases.

Mwanje, who says in his affidavit that he studied human rights, constitutional history and constitutional law at Makerere university, observes that the army should not deploy within the country except in emergency situations and in cases of natural disasters.

While adopting the draft of the 1995 constitution on September 22, 1995, he points out that the Constituent Assembly delegates recalled Uganda's turbulent history.

"That by allowing the army to [get] involved in civilian matters is an attempt to return to the days of tyranny and oppression ... a situation that the constituent assembly sought to guard us from..." Mwanje says.

Top police officers including Senior Commissioner of Police Joel Aguma; Senior Superintendent of Police Nixon Agasirwe; Assistant Superintendent of Police James Magada; Sgt Abel Tumukunde; Faisal Katende of the Flying Squad and Amon Kwerisima were recently arrested by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence for the alleged kidnap and forced repatriation of Rwandan and South Sudanese refugees.

Civilians charged alongside these officers were Rene Rutagungira, a Rwandese and Bahati Mugenga Irunga, a Congolese national.

On October 28, CMI struck again, this time arresting social activist, businessman and political commentator, Frank Gashumba and his brother Innocent Kasumba for suspected fraud and allegedly being in possession of narcotics.

Then on November 7, shabbily dressed individuals brandishing guns violently re-arrested some of the suspects in the murder of Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi, moments after they had been granted bail at Nakawa magistrates court.

Army spokesman Richard Karemire admitted that these were their men. Mwanje and Alinaitwe say that the arrest and detention of civilians by the army in matters of a civilian nature contravenes Articles 208, 209 and 221 of the constitution.

They also challenge the notorious practice of parading suspects before the media, arguing that this contravenes Articles 24, 28 and 44 (a) and (c) of the constitution.

Alinaitwe, in his affidavit, says Article 24 provides for the respect of human dignity and protection from inhuman treatment which he says is a non-derogable right under Article 44(a) of the constitution.

"That the continued acts of the defence and police forces parading handcuffed suspects are in violation of Article 24 of the 1995 constitution of the republic Uganda," depones Arinaitwe, adding: "That the constitution of the republic of Uganda under Article 28(3)(a) provides for the presumption of innocence until one is proved guilty or until that person has pleaded guilty."

According to Alinaitwe, he is aware that Gashumba was arrested and paraded at a press conference by Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy army spokesman on November 5.

"That in my understanding of the law, the above acts by the UPDF and other security agencies like the police are a violation of article 24, 28 and 44(a) and (c) of the constitution... ," Alinaitwe says.

Further, the petition challenges the deployment of the army to police civilians on grounds that this contravenes Article 209 of the constitution, which lays out the role of the army.