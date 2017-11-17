Uganda: Age Limit Consultation Will Achieve Little - Prof Ssempebwa

Photo: The Observer

General Benon Biraaro, left, at the Centre for Constitutional Governance offices.

Prof Fredrick Edward Ssempebwa, the man who chaired the last Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), said this week that it would be impossible to tell if President Museveni will still be fit for office in 2021 unless a proper medical examination is carried out on his person.

Ssempebwa said that because different people have different biological make-ups, the capacity to perform in relation to age varies from person to person.

He was presenting his views to the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee now processing the Raphael Magyezi-sponsored 'age limit' bill that has attracted much opposition around the country.

In 2021, Museveni will be over the current 75-year constitutional age limit for aspiring presidential candidates. His backers have recently toyed with the idea of drafting in doctors to prove, scientifically, that even at that age, someone still has their wits about them.

"The only advice you will be able to get from those experts is what everyone already knows; that the capacity to perform, in relation to age, can only be judged upon detailed examination of an individual," he told the committee.

According to him, the spirit of popular participation in matters of governance is reflected in the entire Constitution and calls for democratic processes as opposed to only considering decisions of the majority which can be whimsical.

He said that despite the ongoing consultations on Constitution Amendment Bill (No.2), 2017, the process would achieve little because it is being handled from the point of view of hardened positions presented to the citizens by either supporters or those opposed to the lifting of presidential age limits.

"This can only result in the collection of a few citizens that have been whipped to pander to the cameras, which has been the characteristic practice of both sides over the age limit debate," Ssempebwa said.

He asked the committee to be mindful of the fact that the existence or absence of term and age limits cannot be the magic wand for assuring democracy and constitutionalism.

"Ugandans need to take stock of developments since 1995 [when the constitution was written] to assess how they have advanced. It may be recalled that term limits, an important drive towards orderly succession in government, was removed for reasons similar to those currently being canvassed in favour of deleting the age limit clause from the constitution," he said.

He proposed that, instead, parliament should be interested in interrogating issues related to state dispersal of power amongst organs and institutions of government; the role local governments in their current state play over the system of checks and balances; facilitation of popular and effective participation; electoral system reform for free and fair elections as well as the system of public accountability.