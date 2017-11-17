17 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2018 World Cup Draw - England Want to Avoid Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Iwobi, Iheanacho, Mikel, Musa

England want to avoid playing Nigeria in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

According to English tabloid, The Sun, the Super Eagles are not the preferred rival that the Three Lions will want to face amongst the teams in Pot 4, which also contains Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, Korea and Saudi Arabia.

The best case scenario that will see the Three Lions tackle Russia, Iran and Panama has been termed Group of Life, while the worst case scenario which sees England face Brazil, Iceland and Brazil has been called the Group of Death.

England have become more wary of the Nigerians after the latter made a strong statement of intent, coming from two goals down to defeat Argentina 4-2 in their last match of 2017 on November 14, so they don't want to draw the three-time African champs.

Group F containing England, Argentina, Nigeria and Sweden, was nicknamed the Group of Death at the 2002 World Cup; the Three Lions and Super Eagles played out a goalless draw in Osaka in the final match of the group.

Arsenal striker Alex Iwobi, Chelsea's Victor Moses and Ola Aina, Leicester City trio Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi will be on the plane to Russia barring an injury, while Everton's Henry Onyekuru is in contention.

Nigeria

Nurturing Young Entrepreneurs As the Next Generation of Hunger Fighters

Considered the "Nobel Prize of agriculture," the World Food Prize is awarded each year for a specific and exceptionally… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.