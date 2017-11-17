South Africa: SA Sees Snow in November

As the country woke up to winter-like temperatures on Thursday, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a special weather advisory for heavy rain and snowfall for some parts of the country.

Heavy rain leading to flooding is expected in places over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including the eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

Also, disruptive snowfalls are expected over the Sneeuberg and Winterberg mountains, spreading to the southern Drakensberg and south-western high ground of KwaZulu-Natal.

The Weather Services said an intense upper air trough is expected to affect the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, and Mpumalanga.

The public and small stock farmers are advised of heavy rainfall in the Wild Coast and adjacent midlands and very cold conditions are expected over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape spreading to the south-western high ground of KwaZulu-Natal and extreme north-eastern parts of the Free State on Thursday.

Strong interior winds of 50 to 60km/h are expected over the interior of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, northern interior of the Eastern Cape and north-eastern parts of the Western Cape on Wednesday, subsiding from the west on Thursday.

SAWS said it expected gale force wind of 35kt between Port St. Johns and Kosi Bay.