Rwanda: New Water Facilities to Benefit Over 2,000 Bugesera Residents

A total of 30 bamboo water tanks and two water kiosks constructed to ease access to clean and safe water for residents in Bugesera District has been launched.

The $74,150 (about Rwf62 million) facilities were inaugurated by Takayuki Miyashita, the Japanese ambassador to Rwanda, yesterday.

The facilities were funded by the Embassy of Japan and implemented by Rwanda Environmental Conservation Organisation (RECOR) under the project for improvement of access to clean water in the district.

A total of 2, ooo residents from four villages of Musenyi Sector are expected to benefit from the facilities.

Bugesera District is one of the areas with scarcity of water. Residents sometimes resort to fetching water from unsafe sources.

While inaugurating and handing over the facilities to the District in Musenyi sector, Amb. Miyashita thanked the implementers for constructing the facilities successfully.

"I am happy to work with responsible implementers in changing the lives of people. Water shortage is problem in Bugesera, that's why we decided to support the district. If the residents are happy, we are also happy," Miyashita said.

The envoy expects that the facilities will lead to women participation and increase income-generating activities as well as allow children to have time to go to school instead of trekking distances to fetch water.

The envoy also assured of continuous support in the country to make it more comfortable for the people.

Mary Katushabe, the chairperson of Recor, said that after handing over the facilities to the residents, the next step will be to sensitise people on proper management to ensure sustainability.

Priscilla Uwiragiye, the Bugesera vice-mayor in charge of social affairs, said the district is proud of hosting projects that impact lives of residents.

Uwiragiye said the support will mostly benefit vulnerable residents.

"The areas accommodate most vulnerable people. These facilities will play a big role in changing their lives," she said.

She called upon the beneficiaries not to take the facilities for granted instead take good care of them.

Beneficiaries said that due to water shortage, children would delay to arrive at school or even miss classes looking for water.

Marie Mukangarambe, 78, said she lost words to express her happiness.

"We were burdened for a long time and today we receive our blessing. I am too old to fetch water from a distance over 500 metres.We would pay Rwf150 per jerry can despite the distance. The facilities will help us in various activities, including watering our kitchen gardens," Mukangarambe said.