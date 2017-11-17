Kenyatta University Closed After Night of Chaos

Photo: Mary Wambui/Nairobi News

Kenyatta University leave after the institution was closed indefinitely on November 17, 2017 following overnight riots by students.

Kenyatta University has been closed indefinitely following a night of riots by students.

There are reports that a huge fire broke out in one of the buildings in the institution.

The University's Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina announced on Friday morning that the decision was prompted by the ongoing lecturers' strike that had " heightened agitation among students".

All students have been ordered to vacate the university by 9am.

The university had on Thursday rescheduled end of semester examinations that were set to start on Monday due to the ongoing strike by lecturers.

Prof Wainaina said a new schedule of the semester calendar will be communicated as soon as possible.

The lecturers' strike which started on November 1 has paralysed learning in Kenyan public universities.

The lecturers are demanding the implementation of their 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement which was signed early 2017.