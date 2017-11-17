17 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyatta University Closed After Night of Chaos

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Mary Wambui/Nairobi News
Kenyatta University leave after the institution was closed indefinitely on November 17, 2017 following overnight riots by students.

Kenyatta University has been closed indefinitely following a night of riots by students.

There are reports that a huge fire broke out in one of the buildings in the institution.

The University's Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina announced on Friday morning that the decision was prompted by the ongoing lecturers' strike that had " heightened agitation among students".

All students have been ordered to vacate the university by 9am.

The university had on Thursday rescheduled end of semester examinations that were set to start on Monday due to the ongoing strike by lecturers.

Prof Wainaina said a new schedule of the semester calendar will be communicated as soon as possible.

The lecturers' strike which started on November 1 has paralysed learning in Kenyan public universities.

The lecturers are demanding the implementation of their 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement which was signed early 2017.

Kenya

Harambee Stars Coach Stanley Okumbi Demoted?

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) could succumb to consistent pressure from football fans and especially on social media,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.