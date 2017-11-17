Uganda: This is What Museveni Has Been Up to Amid Mugabe Woes

Photo: Nairobi News

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni with Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir at his Kisozi farm.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was driving Sudan's Omar al-Bashir round his farm as the world watched the events in Zimbabwe unfold.

Museveni personally chauffeured Bashir around his Kisozi farm showing him among others, the famous "ng'ombe za Museveni."

The two heads of state had been in talks about their countries' relationships and ties since Monday.

They then let loose to enjoy a farm drive while taking about the conservation of the environment.

Before his departure, I had the honour of conducting President Bashir around my farm in Kisozi, Gomba District. pic.twitter.com/tanuEB3irN

- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) November 14, 2017

I showed him the different types of cattle I rear. We also spoke about conservation of River Nile and the environment. pic.twitter.com/BTvbatVkqj

- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) November 14, 2017

This was happening on the final day of Bashir's two day visit and hours into the tension and transition that would see Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe detained.

Online users had been taunting Museveni through memes how he was closely following the activities in Zimbabwe.