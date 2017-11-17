Kenya: Union to Set New Dates for National Polls

The Kenya Hockey Union National Governing Council will meet on Saturday to set a new date for elections.

The polls were originally scheduled to be held on October 28 but were postponed due to the Africa Cup of Nations which were held In Ismailia, Egypt from October 22-29

According to KHU chairman Nashon Randiek, Saturday's meeting will also ratify the affiliates' constitution to conform to the 2013 Sports Act.

The affiliates will hold elections before the national polls.

"The council will ratify the branches' constitution and then set the dates for the national and branch elections," Randiek said.

According to the KHU constitution, branch elections will be held 14 days after the council meets and the national ones after 21 days.

The affiliates are Nairobi, Coast, Central, Western, Rift Valley and Kenya Hockey Umpires Association. During the last elections in 2013, Randiek was voted chairman with Elynah Shiveka retaining the position of vice chairperson, Davinder Singh was elected secretary general.

"We are hopeful that this exercise will not go beyond December as that would mean contravening our constitution," he added.

Randiek remained mum on whether he would be seeking another term in office.

Meanwhile, former champions Butali Sugar Warriors reclaimed third spot in the men's Premier League standings after a 2-0 win over Parkraod Badgers in a mid-week encounter at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Goals from Veteran Saidi Okwemba and Derrick Kuloba steered the Kisumu-based side past their Nairobi-based opponents.

Butali are now on 39 points from 17 matches, but still trail leaders Kenya Police by 16 points.

On Saturday, the former champions will be back in Nairobi to face Sikh Union from 4 pm before tackling Chase Sailors on Sunday at 3pm.