Kenya: Harambee Stars Coach Stanley Okumbi Demoted?

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) could succumb to consistent pressure from football fans and especially on social media, and unveil a new Harambee Stars coach in time for the start of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup on December 3, Nation Sport understands.

Multiple sources within FKF say two Belgian coaches, former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche or Paul Put are in the frame to replace the under siege Stanley Okumbi.

Okumbi who is expected to be relegated to the assistant coach position, was appointed in March 2016 and since then, has overseen a couple of disappointing results including the home and away losses to lowly Burkina Faso in the 2017 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers, plus another loss to Sierra Leone in FreeTown in Kenya's opening match of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

Okumbi's recent game in charge of Stars ended up in losses yet again, away to Iraq and Thailand in international friendlies.

Incidentally, Amrouche who last managed Kenya to her last success during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 2013, is also in the frame to take over as Uganda coach.

Amrocuhe was also at the dugout when Kenya drew 1-1 with Nigeria in Calabar during the 2014 World Cup qualification matches.

Put, 61, is current manager at top Algerian club ASM Algiers.

He is best remembered for steering Burkina Faso to the 2013 Africa Nations Cup final where the Stallions went on to lose to Nigeria.

The Belgian who's been in charge of Gambia, Jordan and Gambia, also has some spell of controversy surrounding his relatively impressive coaching career.

During his stint as manager of Belgian sides Geel, Lokeren and Lierse, he was banned by the Royal Belgium Football Association for his alleged involvement in the Ye Zheyun match-fixing scandal.

If indeed, either of this two coaches is appointed, this will mark an end to a experiment gone sour for youthful coach Stanley Okumbi, whose appointment and performances never quite endeared a majority of the Kenyan football fanatic.