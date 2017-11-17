16 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Story Workshop Takes TB Awareness to Nsanje Prison Inmates

By Margaret Phiri

Nsanje — Story Workshop has advised Nsanje inmates to undergo Tuberculosis (TB) testing since they are vulnerable to such diseases.

Story Workshop Project Officer, Ruth Hala said this on Wednesday at Nsanje Prison during the TB awareness campaign targeting inmates.

She said they are doing the TB awareness campaign to prisoners as they are considered to be more vulnerable and cannot on their own realize the signs and symptoms of TB.

"We are targeting the inmates because they belong to the vulnerable group. They do not know that they have the right to go for TB screening and know how they can take care of themselves.

"So, we are mandated by the project to sensitize them on the signs, symptoms and importance of screening so that they should know much about TB and how can they take care for themselves," Hala pointed out.

She explained that the 'Project Hope' with funding from Global Funds through Action Aid Malawi, they are not targeting only the inmate but also people in the community so that they have adequate information as regards TB.

Nsanje Prison Public Relations Officer, Noel Chimbalanga said so far there is no inmate who is suffering from TB due to presence of medical personnel who always sensitize inmates the dangerous of TB.

"This function will help the inmates to go for medical checkup in order to know if they are affected. These campaigns are very important to the inmates as they enable them to gain more knowledge," he added.

