Cameroon: Killed Gendarmes in NW - Nation Pays Hommage

Visiting Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmerie is in Bamenda to preside over the event.

The last journey for some three military personnel recently killed in Jakiri and Bamenda begins today November 17, 2017 in Bamenda with military honours.

In effect, the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defense in charge of the National Gendarmerie is in Bamenda for the funeral event, conceived to standby the fallen gendarmes. They are, Gendarme- Major, Djonlay Bienvenu, killed on November 6, 2017 in Jakiri, Bui Division while searching for suspects who allegedly set ablaze GTHS Jakiri. Marechal- des Logis Chef, Hinma Rene, another Gendarme was killed on the night of November 7th, 2017 at about 11:30 pm at a Joint Check Point in Bafut, Mezam Division while Student Gendarme, Sali David was killed in the night of November 8th, 2017 in the neighbourhood of Bayelle, Bamenda.

The funeral event is scheduled for 10 am at the Bamenda Commercial Avenue grandstand. A programme from the North West Governor's office indicates that a contingent of soldiers will position themselves at the venue as early as 7:30am, ahead of the arrival of the Secretary of State in charge of National Gendarmerie, Jean Baptiste Bokam and the Governor. Military honours and review of troops will officially kickstart the event.

It is against this backdrop that Mezam SDO, Songa Pierre Rene has invited Divisional Officers of Bamenda I, II and III, members of Parliament from Mezam, the Government Delegate, Bamenda City Council, Mayors of Bamenda I, II and III Councils, Divisional Delegates and traditional rulers in Mezam to be part of the military honours.