Liberia: LRA, UNDP Commission Modern Baggage Scanners At RIA

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), with support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), has commissioned two new baggage scanners at the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

The machines will facilitate the clearance of luggage belonging to arriving passengers at the country's only international airport.

The equipment valued about US$140,000 were donated to the LRA by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) with the aim to strengthen customs operations at the airport.

LRA Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba, who spoke at the commissioning ceremony on Monday, November 6, said the installation of the two scanners will facilitate trade and enhance customs operations.

Commissioner Tamba said the use of scanners at the airport will also minimize human interventions, especially during baggage inspection, adding, "passengers with nothing to declare are to use the green lane by passing all baggage through the scanners, but those with something to declare are to use the red lane."

Tamba then commended the UNDP for the donation, describing it as a positive intervention in facilitating trade and strengthening tax administration in the country.

"The LRA is striving to transform tax administration, and this task is not easy. But with the support of our partners, donors and other stakeholders, we are gradually progressing to our aim," she said.

Wil Baka Freeman, Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) managing director, praised the UNDP for the equipment, indicating that it will also improve the movement of passengers at the airport.

UNDP Country Director Dr. Pa Lamin Beyai said the donation and installation of the scanners at the RIA demonstrate the commitment of the organization to support the Liberian government to achieve its goals of ensuring a strengthened tax administration.

Dr. Beyai said the equipment will help both in enhancing revenue collection and boosting security in the process of mobilizing domestic revenues for development.

The commissioning of the scanning machines was also accompanied by the certification of LRA customs officers who were trained to operate and manage the equipment.