Liberia: Judge Decries 'Interview System' At Arthur Grimes Law School

The Assigned Judge of the Second Judicial Circuit Court in Grand Bassa County on Monday took serious exception to the introduction of an interview system as part of the mandatory requirements for admission at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia (UL).

Judge Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay claimed that the practice runs contrary to the spirit and intent of Article 6 of the 1986 Constitution, which he said requires equal access and opportunity to education for all Liberians.

While the UL administration may have a good intention before enrolling any candidate, Judge Gbeisay contended, "I have reason to believe that the interview requirements will be subjective, and therefore, it is unfair or discriminatory."

Judge Gbeisay made the observation when he spoke at the opening of the November 2017 Term of the 2nd Judicial Circuit in Grand Bassa County.

He believes that for a successful candidate to sit an interview before being admitted to the law school is unrealistic and unreasonable.

Judge Gbeisay also contended that because the interviewers are human beings, their selection process would be ineffective, biased and prejudicial, especially where certain family names are mentioned.

"Those whose family names ring bells to the interviewers will more probably be the only privileged ones to enroll at the state-run law school," Gbeisay told his audience.

Gbeisay said the minimum requirements for admission to the law school say that a candidate must have earned a Bachelor's degree with a cumulative grade point average of at least 2.75 and have sat the test and made a successful pass.

He said the new procedure would deprive other candidates who are academically competent from being enrolled in the law school.

"You will irresponsibly agree with me that if the interview requirements now introduced were part of the law school requirements in the 1980s, such name like Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay would have found it difficult, if not impossible, to be admitted into the school," Gbeisay pointed out.

"I am bringing this to the public domain so as to encourage the administration to discontinue the interview requirement, which I consider as a trap set that is not in the interest of the masses," Gbeisay said.

He then reminded his audience, "After all, this school is funded and operated by the Liberian people's taxes. So I call on everybody to join me to discourage the interview practice."

Cllr. T. Nagblee Warner, Dean of the Law School, could not be reached for his reaction, but a renowned lawyer, who is also an instructor at the school, on condition of anonymity, told the Daily Observer via mobile phone yesterday that the Judge Gbeisay spoke what he observed about the school's recent development, "so the comment does not warrant our reaction."

"If the law school feels that Judge Gbeisay comment warrants its reaction, the administration will meet to discuss the legal implication," our source said.