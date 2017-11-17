Botswana: International Tennis Tourney in Offing

Gaborone — An international tournament is in the offing, courtesy of Giving More Foundation Botswana.

The Foundation has given Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) a cash injection of P25 000 to facilitate the tournament, which will run from February 2-4 next year. The tournament will be open to neighbouring countries as well as countries outside SADC.

Speaking during the sponsorship handover on Wednesday at Notwane Tennis Courts, the Foundation chairperson Thola Magang said the sponsorship was their way to contribute to the development of the sport in the country.

The gesture, he said, was also in line with their organisational goals of giving back to the community and empowering the youth.

He said the tournament would be played annually and partnering with BTA was a great achievement as they wanted to see the sport body living out its goals.

For his part, Shelton Benzah, public relations officer with the sports body, expressed gratitude for the sponsorship. He said the gesture would assist them raise young players.

The spokesperson said the competition would be divided into groups of four age categories being under -10, 12, 14 and 16.

For registration, contestants can visit BTA offices or register through BTA website. BOPA

