16 November 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: International Tennis Tourney in Offing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patricia Bakang

Gaborone — An international tournament is in the offing, courtesy of Giving More Foundation Botswana.

The Foundation has given Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) a cash injection of P25 000 to facilitate the tournament, which will run from February 2-4 next year. The tournament will be open to neighbouring countries as well as countries outside SADC.

Speaking during the sponsorship handover on Wednesday at Notwane Tennis Courts, the Foundation chairperson Thola Magang said the sponsorship was their way to contribute to the development of the sport in the country.

The gesture, he said, was also in line with their organisational goals of giving back to the community and empowering the youth.

He said the tournament would be played annually and partnering with BTA was a great achievement as they wanted to see the sport body living out its goals.

For his part, Shelton Benzah, public relations officer with the sports body, expressed gratitude for the sponsorship. He said the gesture would assist them raise young players.

The spokesperson said the competition would be divided into groups of four age categories being under -10, 12, 14 and 16.

For registration, contestants can visit BTA offices or register through BTA website. BOPA

Source: BOPA

Botswana

Botswana First Country Outside U.S. to Expand Spectrum

BOTSWANA is set to receive expanded spectrum after authorities granted authority to a local subsidiary of America's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.