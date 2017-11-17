Malawi: Yoneco Rescues 152 Children From Child Labour

Mchinji — Youth net and counseling (Yoneco), a local organisation working on child protection has for a period of one year rescued over 152 children from child labour in Mchinji in two education zones of Kapiri and Gumba respectively.

Speaking to Mana on Thursday, Yoneco Field Officer, Thomas Mvwara stressed that poverty is fueling the development as some children are employed in farms to earn a living due lack of support.

He asked parents not to feel dejected but they should continue supporting their children in terms of education.

"It is important that we join hands with other stakeholders in the district working on the same to see how we can pool resources together so that we can do more inspections since the district is big," the Field Officer explained.

He pointed out that the achievement has come due to inspections conducted through coordination with government stakeholders like Social Welfare office, Police, Court and other local NGOs.

"Child protection needs concerted efforts to prevent children from five to 15 years old from exploitative, hazardous, and worst forms of child labour in tobacco growing communities as well as protect children aged 16-17 from legally working in tobacco," Mvwara added.

First Grade Magistrate, Rodwell Meja Phiri viewed that marriage breakups have hindered progress of child protection as the numbers of children that are left out without parental protection keeps on increasing in the district.

He said court records have shown that among the cases handled, divorce cases are topping the list at 40 per cent.

"There is a need of strong enactment of the laws and policies in the district and that massive community awareness campaign should be conducted to curb the vice," Meja suggested.

Meanwhile Yoneco is expected to conduct several inspections this month in some areas within the district.