16 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Chikwawa Man Gets 10 Years in Hard Labour for Defilement

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — Chikwawa First Grade Magistrate's Court on Wednesday sentenced Allan Chauma, 25, to 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) after finding him guilty of defiling an eight year old girl (name withheld).

The court heard through State Prosecutor, Levison Musote, that on September 24,2017, the convict had carnal knowledge with the child in his house at Chipakuza in the area of Paramount Chief Lundu.

He said after Chauma's evil act was discovered, the girl was taken to Nchalo Police where she was referred to the hospital and a medical examination proved that the girl had indeed been defiled.

In mitigation, the accused pleaded for leniency saying he was ill.

On the other hand, the state asked the court for a stiffer punishment arguing that the penalty would deter others from committing similar offences.

First Grade Magistrate, Gladstone Chilundu said he concurred with the state and further observed that the victim had been traumatized.

He sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment with IHL.

Chauma hails from Lekeni 1 in the area of Paramount Chief Lundu in the district.

