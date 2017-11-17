Malawi: Chiradzulu Dho to Have Modern Toilets

Chiradzulu — Campaign for Health Education, Sanitation and Hygiene (CAHESH) says it will construct modern toilets at Chiradzulu District Hospital which will help improve sanitation and hygiene and incorporate people with physical challenges.

The modern toilets are said to be user friendly and have been designed to accommodate the elderly, the sick and people with physical challenges with one toilet comprising of a male and female room costing about K2.5 million.

Presenting the project to the District Executive Committee (DEC) Wednesday, CAHESH Executive Director, MacDonald Kaluwa said this was in line with their vision to see a healthy and productive nation living in a clean society by 2030.

"We are planning to construct five toilets at the district hospital and another five toilets at one of the primary schools the district will choose as a pilot phase to allow the community to adopt, but the initial plan is to construct these toilets in all 13 Heath Centers and 91 Primary Schools in the district," he said.

According to Kaluwa, the toilets have a seat which the elderly, sick and people with disabilities can use without having to squat but just sit on top and will be constructed using cement blocks which are environmental friendly.

The toilets are said to have a lifespan of 20 years since they can be emptied when full.

Kaluwa added that the construction of the five toilets at the hospital will start this month.

Chiradzulu District Housing Officer, Jimmy Masina acknowledged the user friendliness of the new toilets saying they would accommodate people with disabilities including those that uses wheelchairs.

Construction of the modern toilets at the district hospital has come in the nick of time considering that most toilets including those that are used at the guardian shelter are full.

The construction of the toilets is expected to end in December, 2017.