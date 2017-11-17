Malawi: Rain Storm Damages Over 50 Houses in Mangochi

Mangochi — Mangochi District Council has established that the stormy rain that poured on early this week in the district has left over 52 houses damages in two villages of Matambo and Chipalamawamba in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda.

District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) visited the areas on Wednesday following reports of the damage and according to the team leader, Veronica Mussa the damages included collapsed walls, cracks and blown- off roofs.

The disaster has left 41 houses damaged in Chipalamawamba area and 11 houses in Matambo area and some of the affected families are sleeping in the open while others have sought refuge in their neighbours' houses.

The families also had their food and personal belongings damaged in the disaster reducing them to desperation and in dire need of assistance.

Mussa told Malawi News Agency that the DCPC was working on the estimated cost of the damage which she said would later be sent to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs for their action.

Group Village headman Matambo described the disaster as the worst ever in the past four decades and that it had left his subjects in fear.

"As far as I can remember, a disaster like this happened in this area in 1977 and it has never happened since then," he recalled.

The stormy rain started around 6pm on Monday, November 13, 2017 and poured for over an hour and in its wake it also blew-off part of the roof of Mangochi Police Station's main office block at the Boma.

The disaster assessment exercise was done with support from two local non-governmental organisations in Cooperazione International (COOPI) and Social Economic Enhancement and Enterprise Development (SEEED).