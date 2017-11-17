Malawi Watch Tips Chakwera On Opposition Role

Lilongwe — A local human rights organization Malawi Watch has urged the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Rev. Dr. Lazarus Chakwera to offer solutions and alternatives policies to government in Parliament instead of just ranting.

Malawi Watch has made the observation in a statement issued by its Executive Director Billy Banda on Wednesday in Blantyre.

According to the statement, Chakwera's one-dimensional response to the address by the State President Prof. Peter Mutharika made during the opening of the occasion of opening the 47th Session of Parliament was uncalled for.

Malawi Watch said from the outbursts of Chakwera, it was clear that he has a huge misconception on the role of the role of opposition parties in a democracy.

"The content, language and tone of his statement demonstrate his limited understanding of the role of the opposition. It shows that he believes that the opposition, as the name suggests, is limited to opposing everything or anything the party in power or the government proposes," the organization stated in their statement.

The human rights body has explained that mature opposition politicians highlight achievements and positives of the government before criticizing and offering solutions to prevailing challenges.

"Hon. Chakwera thinks and believes that his role is simply to be negative about everything that the government is doing. Without even having the decency of using parliamentary language in the August House, the Leader of Opposition used his opposition to hurl insults at the President. Taking the role of being an accuser, a prosecutor and a judge, Hon. Chakwera even threw all the caution to the wind by branding others as thieves," the statement reads in part.

Malawi Watch has explained in the statement that a mature opposition leader is the one who is able to criticize and at the same time offer possible solutions to the problems under discussion.

On the role of opposition, Malawi Watch admonishes, "An opposition block worth its name needs to have the capacity to promote responsible and reasoned debate.

"Debating is not just a matter of shouting insults, making personal attacks and screaming one's opinion that lack substance. Instead, it is about highlighting real issues that push democratic discussion to a higher level of political development and maturity, besides offering the much-needed solutions to problems."

The statement concludes by pointing out that a mature opposition grouping manifests itself by articulating issues on behalf of the ordinary people, the oppressed, the marginalized and the disenfranchised.