Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has vowed to root out Al Shabaab from its remaining positions in the south and central Somalia in a major anticipated military offensive.

PM Khaire, speaking in the southern port town of Barawe said his government is committed to stepping up the fight against Al Shabaab, calling on the public to support the national army troops.

Southwest President Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden who accompanied the PM on his visit to the former Al Shabaab bastion has hailed the move and said his administration will take part the operation.

Since Oct 14 truck bombing in Mogadishu which left more than 400 people dead, Somali Federal Government has been gearing up a new offensive to flush out the militants.