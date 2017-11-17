16 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali PM Vows to Flush Out Al Shabaab From While Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has vowed to root out Al Shabaab from its remaining positions in the south and central Somalia in a major anticipated military offensive.

PM Khaire, speaking in the southern port town of Barawe said his government is committed to stepping up the fight against Al Shabaab, calling on the public to support the national army troops.

Southwest President Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden who accompanied the PM on his visit to the former Al Shabaab bastion has hailed the move and said his administration will take part the operation.

Since Oct 14 truck bombing in Mogadishu which left more than 400 people dead, Somali Federal Government has been gearing up a new offensive to flush out the militants.

Somalia

Govt Releases List of Deadly Car Bomb Suspects

The Somali government has released the names and the photos of the suspects behind last month's deadly truck bombing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.