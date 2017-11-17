press release

Harare — Since our last update on developments in the country we w sh to inform the nation that significant progress has been made in our operation. To this end, we have accounted for some of the criminals while others are still at large.

We are currently engaging with the Commander in Chief on the way forward and you will be advised of the outcome as soon as is possible.

Defence Attachés accredited to Zimbabwe have been briefed to apprise their principals on the obtaining situation in our country. We have also advised the bureaucrats to brief their cooperating partners.

We implore other Security Services to continue operations and carry out their duties without any form of impediment to our operation.

Whilst we appreciate the enthusiasm by certain individuals and groups within society, we want to make it clear that they should not purport to be speaking on our behalf. We will periodically make press releases to keep the public informed of developments in the country.

Meanwhile we commend the nation for remaining patient and peaceful as we carryout our operation.