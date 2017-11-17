Malawi: Stunting Needs to Be Dealt With Collectively - World Vision Malawi

Lilongwe — World Vision Malawi (WVM) has said issues of stunting among children in the country need collective approach in order to address it.

WVM National Director, Hazel Nyathi, said this Wednesday during press briefing after officially opening the 2017 Semi Annual Learning Event (SALE) at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

She explained that currently, the rate of stunting among children in the country is at 37 per cent and there is need to strive to reduce or even beat the regional benchmark.

Nyathi said her organization stands for the welfare of the children and issues of health and nutrition are of paramount importance in its programming.

The National Director explained that her organization developed a five-year national Strategy for Malawi which would runs from 2016 - 2020.

She pointed out that the strategy has four key priority areas like health and nutrition, malaria control, water, sanitation and hygiene, and agro-based economy.

Nyathi said all the key priority areas mainly focus on the upbringing of the child.

"We have issues of education, children protection and early marriages that we are handling within our impact areas," she added.

The National Director said the annual event was organised to undertake the stock on progress made so far in the implementation of the national strategy which has been running for two and half years.

"The gathering enabled partners to review progress, align and see if the objectives are being achieved according to the set priorities for the year," Nyathi emphasized.

She said Area Programmes (AP) would share experiences, outline challenges and highlight achievements for them to appreciate things being done in different districts.

Nyathi highlighted that as an organization, they were expecting that communities to adopt best practices which could help them make progress in their activities.

During the display, World Vision had judges who went around the displays to select best exhibitors for the annual gathering.

Traditional Chiefs, Children, women and men who are involved in various development projects under World Vision Malawi from Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Mangochi, Salima, Ntchisi, Mzimba and Nkhata Bay were among participants to the event.