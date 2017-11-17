16 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: National Team Hold Training Session

Luanda — The national senior men's basketball team Thursday in Luanda held a training session based on the correction of the defensive positioning and improvement of the pass, ahead of qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in China on 24-26 this month.

The training session was held under the guidance of the coach William Voigt, at Cidadela pavilion.

Joined the training were Gerson Domingos, Edson Ndoniema, Edmir Lucas, Gerson Gonçalves, Olímpio Cipriano, Roberto Fortes, Islando Manuel, Leonel Paulo, Reggie Moore, Fidel Cabita, Ngombo Rogério, Alexandre Jungo, Eduardo Mingas and Miguel Kiala.

Leandro Conceição and Divaldo Bunga also showed up but did not join the session.

